FxWirePro: USD/CHF forms shooting star pattern, good to sell on rallies

USD/CHF has shown a profit booking after hitting high of 0.99770 on Dec 8th 2017. US dollar downside might be limited due to better than expected jobs data. U.S economy has added 228000 jobs in the month of Nov compared to forecast of 198K and unemployment …
