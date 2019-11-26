The GBP/CHF pair has suffered in recent times due to the ongoing political uncertainty surrounding Brexit. However, given the strong positive carry implied by the central banks of +0.75% from the Bank …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- GBP/CHF: More Upside To Come - November 26, 2019
- AUD/CHF Trades Within a Rising Wedge - November 26, 2019
- NZD/CHF Rallies to Fresh Highs Amid Increased Risk Appetite, Upbeat Retail Sales - November 26, 2019