GBP/CHF Needs To Break 1.2334 For Bearish Continuation

The GBP/CHF has formed a bearish zigzag pattern and we might see either continuation or a bounce. Look for a retest of W L3 camarilla. If the price doesn’t close below 1.2334, we could see a bounce …
