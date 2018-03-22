GBP/CHF has been on a strong up move since the beginning of this month and it seems that the pair wants to continue pushing higher. Certainly, we could potentially see a bit of retracement coming in before the bulls jump in again. Until the bottom side of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Riding Within Symmetrical Triangle - March 22, 2018
- GBP/CHF – Running Within A Channel Still - March 22, 2018
- SNB annual report: CHF 48.2 bn spent on currency interventions - March 22, 2018