Mixed speculation over the direction of UK-EU Brexit talks are keeping the British Pound to Swiss Franc (GBP/CHF) exchange rate under pressure this week. While some investors are more willing to take …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- GBP to CHF Exchange Rate Pressured by Brexit Fears and Coronavirus Surges - December 9, 2020
- Swiss Franc Attracts Speculators as Brexit Concerns Hamper GBP/CHF, EUR/CHF Rates - December 9, 2020
- Community Health Foundation program to deal with winter wellness - December 9, 2020