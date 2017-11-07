As can be seen from the daily GBP/CHF chart below, the pair recently reversed up from the support area located between the pivotal support level 1.3050 (which also reversed the price at the end of October), 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous upward …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- GBP/CHF: Continues To Rise Inside Clear Daily Up Channel Chart Pattern - November 7, 2017
- USD/CHF tests parity as DXY remains above 95 handle - November 7, 2017
- CHF Solutions, Inc. Announces Ultrafiltration Meta-Analysis Highlighting Significant Reduction In Heart Failure Readmissions At 90 Days - November 7, 2017