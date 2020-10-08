In the first nine months of 2020 Givaudan recorded sales of CHF 4,790 million, an increase of 3.7% on a like-for-like basis and 2.7% in Swiss francs. Fragrance and beauty sales were CHF 2,199 million, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Givaudan Q3 Sales Grow 3.1% on Strong Demand; Target Price CHF 4500 in Best Case - October 8, 2020
- Wingo introduces new Swiss tariff for CHF 24 monthly until 26 October - October 8, 2020
- News: CHF Panel Explores Racist Corners Of American History In ‘What’s Next: Wealth, Property And Inequality’ - October 8, 2020