53 LR Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today reports unaudited sales results. Net sales of Continued Operations in the first quarter of 2023 reached CHF 117.4 million, an increase of 26.6% at constant …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Gurit reports net sales of CHF 117.4 million in the first quarter of 2023; Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items - April 24, 2023
- Trending tickers: Credit Suisse | First Republic | Coca-Cola | Glencore - April 24, 2023
- Credit Suisse Reports CHF 61.2B Withdrawal In Final Quarterly Earnings Ahead Of UBS Takeover - April 24, 2023