CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Zurich, August 17, 2021 – Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Gurit reports net sales of CHF 258.6 million in the first half of 2021 - August 17, 2021
- EQS-Adhoc Komax is on track for recovery and starts the second half of 2021 with strong order books - August 17, 2021
- Orascom Development Holding AG achieves net profit of CHF 5.2 million in 1H 2021 - August 17, 2021