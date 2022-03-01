Gurit Reports Net Sales of CHF 467.9 million and an adjusted Operating Profit Margin of 7.0% for Calendar Year 2021

Net Sales 2021 of CHF 467.9 million Operating profit margin at 5.0% of net sales and 7% adjusted for one-off items Proposed distribution of CHF 7.00 per bearer share Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) …
