In its H1 2023 results, Swiss insurer Helvetia boasted that it once again achieved profitable growth, seeing its business volume increase by 6% to CHF …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- H1 marked by stability and profitable growth opportunities: Helvetia CEO - September 28, 2023
- On Holding: Consider Holding Your Position - September 28, 2023
- Komax Group targets revenues of more than CHF 1 billion and EBIT of over CHF 120 million for 2028 - September 28, 2023