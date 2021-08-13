Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Steinhausen, August 13, 2021 – Schweiter Technologies reported a strong first half in 2021 amid challenging market conditions, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Half-year results for 2021: Schweiter reports strong increase in sales and earnings - August 13, 2021
- USD/CHF remains on track to gain beyond 0.9240 ahead of Swiss data. - August 12, 2021
- EUR/CHF rebounds sharply back into the channel - August 12, 2021