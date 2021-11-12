Halley Berry’s ‘Monster’s Ball’ Co-star Coronji Calhoun Sr. Dead at 30 From Congestive Heart Failure, Former Co-Stars Aid with Funeral Costs

Coronji Calhoun, most notable for his only on-screen appearance as the overweight son of Halle Berry and Sean Combs in the 2001 film “Monster’s Ball,” has …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)