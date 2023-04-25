Belafonte stands as the model and the epitome of the celebrity activist. Few kept up with his time and commitment and none his stature as a meeting point among Hollywood, Washington and the civil …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Harry Belafonte, civil rights activist, humanitarian, singer, dies at 96 - April 25, 2023
- Harry Belafonte, barrier-breaking singer and activist, dies at 96 - April 25, 2023
- Harry Belafonte Remembered by John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bernice King and More After His Death - April 25, 2023