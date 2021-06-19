The Finance Ministry has refuted claims that funds parked by Indian individuals and firms in Swiss banks rose to 2.55 billion Swiss francs (over Rs 20,700 crore) in 2020, the highest in 13 years.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Has black money held by Indian in Swiss Bank increased since 2019: FinMin calls report false - June 19, 2021
- Finance Ministry refutes reports of alleged rise in Indians’ funds in Swiss banks - June 19, 2021
- Indians’ funds in Swiss banks: Finance Ministry refutes news reports of alleged black money held by Indians in Switzerland - June 19, 2021