At CHF 81.2 million, consolidated revenue was CHF 6.9 million below the previous year’s figure EBIT decreased to -5.6 million CHF (previous year -4.2 million CHF) The Highlight Group’s consolidated …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Highlight Group publishes results for the first quarter of 2023 - May 31, 2023
- Leclanché Publishes its Annual Report 2022 - May 31, 2023
- Unfavorable ruling on CHF mortgage loans will force banks to increase reserves - May 31, 2023