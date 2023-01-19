In a demanding market environment, the Group posted net sales of CHF 846.9 million, 11.9% ahead of last year in local currencies and 10.7% in Swiss Francs. Robust supply chain performance was a key …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Highly Successful 2022 with Double-Digit Sales Growth - January 19, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bounces off 14-month low but stays on the bear’s radar below 0.9200 - January 18, 2023
- NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt Showcases 100-Lb Weight Loss After Stroke - January 18, 2023