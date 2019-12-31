Himmelfarb was the widow of neoconservative “godfather” Irving Kristol. Her son, neoconservative publisher-commentator William Kristol, says the cause was congestive heart failure. Few families …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Himmelfarb, influential conservative scholar, dies at 97 - December 31, 2019
- Gertrude Himmelfarb, Conservative Historian of Ideas, Dies at 97 - December 31, 2019
- When families and doctors disagree on do not resuscitate orders - December 31, 2019