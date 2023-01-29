Heart failure sometimes known as congestive heart failure (CHF) occurs when the heart muscle doesn’t pump blood as well as it should. When this happens, blood often backs up and fluid may build …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- How do I recognise Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) symptoms? - January 29, 2023
- Doctors Say These are Signs of Congestive Heart Failure, Including Liver Damage - January 28, 2023
- Cardiovascular disease linked to worse brain health in middle age: Research - January 28, 2023