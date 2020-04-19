HSBC set a CHF 18 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. A …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- HSBC Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 18 Price Target - April 19, 2020
- LafargeHolcim: Entering The Crisis In Position Of Strength And Intact Long-Term Prospects - April 18, 2020
- Live Lebanese Pound to Swiss Franc Exchange Rate (LBP/CHF) Today - April 17, 2020