HSBC Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 102 Price Target

HSBC set a CHF 102 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
