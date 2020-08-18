Huber+Suhner said its net sales declined by 15.8 percent year-on-year in H1 2020 to CHF 376.7 million from CHF 447.3 million in the same period last year. The pandemic, and the measures taken by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF bounces off multi-year lows, turns flat around 0.9060 area - August 18, 2020
- Huber+Suhner sees revenues, order intake decline in H1 due to pandemic, sees H2 sales flat with H1 - August 18, 2020
- USD/CHF to nosedive toward 2014 lows at 0.8703/0.8698 on a loss of 0.8963 – Commerzbank - August 18, 2020