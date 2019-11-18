EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, extending its gains. The US and China held high-level talks over the weekend and hailed them as “constructive.” Several ECB members speak today. GBP/USD is trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Ichimoku Analysis – USD/CHF Technical Analysis Today – Ichimoku Cloud Strategy [Video] - November 18, 2019
- USD/CHF Technical Analysis: 100-day SMA becomes a tough nut to crack for sellers - November 18, 2019
- USD/CHF technical analysis: Bulls struggle to extend the recovery beyond 0.9900 handle - November 15, 2019