As a result, US stock markets have opened the week in positive territory. If talk of central banks cutting rates is positive, someone forgot to tell USD/CHF, as the fight to safety still seems to be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- If Central Banks are Cutting Rates, Someone Forgot to Tell USD/CHF - March 2, 2020
- US Session Trade Setup – EUR/CHF Resistance Becomes Support - March 2, 2020
- USD/CHF hammered down to 18-month lows, around mid-0.9500s - March 2, 2020