Infracore SA: Company specialized in healthcare infrastructure in Switzerland – Annual Report 2021

Infracore has increased its revenues to CHF 65.3 million (2020: CHF 50.1m) and its net result to CHF 43.4 million (2020: CHF 33.9m) Infracore achieved strong results in 2021 and grew its revenues to …
