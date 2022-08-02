CET/CESTRelease of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LRThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.• Sales increased significantly to CHF 310.9 million (+14.3% year …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Interroll significantly increases sales in a difficult market environment - August 2, 2022
- Implenia wins further large, complex real estate projects in western Switzerland - August 2, 2022
- Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) PT Lowered to CHF 6 - August 2, 2022