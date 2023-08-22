Intershop Holding AG / Key word (s): Half Year Results/Personnel Intershop Intershop achieves pleasing half-year profit and appoints two new members of the Management Board 22-Aug-2023 / 07:00 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- The order in which you acquire diseases could affect your life expectancy, says new research - August 22, 2023
- Intershop Intershop achieves pleasing half-year profit and appoints two new members of the Management Board - August 22, 2023
- Agora misses Q2 top and bottom line estimates; initiates Q3 outlook - August 22, 2023