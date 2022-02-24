Intra-Day News and Data: CHF/USD

EUR/USD is tumbling towards 1.1200, as the US dollar gains further ground on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, officially confirmed by NATO. The risk-off market profile will continue to persist, with all …
