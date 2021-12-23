Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a progressive condition in which the heart is unable to pump enough blood to supply oxygen to the body’s organs. As the heart cannot pump efficiently …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Is congestive heart failure hereditary? - December 22, 2021
- Intershop sells office property on Hohlstrasse in Zurich - December 22, 2021
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Remains confined to the 0.9160-0.9250 range - December 22, 2021