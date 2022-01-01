Welcome to the 2022 JMD CHF history summary. This is the Jamaican Dollar (JMD) to Swiss Franc (CHF) exchange rate history data page for the year of 2022, covering 0 days of JMD CHF historical data.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Swiss Franc to Czech Koruna Spot Exchange Rates for 2022 - December 31, 2021
- Norwegian Krone to Swiss Franc Spot Exchange Rates for 2022 - December 31, 2021
- Jamaican Dollar to Swiss Franc Spot Exchange Rates for 2022 - December 31, 2021