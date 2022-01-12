Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target to CHF 515 - January 12, 2022
- Successful launch of Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial - January 12, 2022
- Mayo Clinic Q&A: Those diagnosed with congestive heart failure should make lifestyle, diet changes - January 12, 2022