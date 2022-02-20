Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 280 to CHF 260 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target to CHF 260 - February 20, 2022
- Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Price Target Increased to CHF 70 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. - February 19, 2022
- Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) accounts for 12.5% share of global Cardiovascular clinical trial activity in 2021 - February 18, 2022