Julius Baer Group Ltd. (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) reported Monday that its fiscal 2020 IFRS net profit attributable to shareholders climbed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Julius Baer FY20 Profit Up, Lifts Dividend; To Buy Back Upto CHF 450 Mln Shares; Backs 2022 Targets - February 1, 2021
- DIII men’s hockey to play in ACHA, CHF; host Coastal tonight - January 29, 2021
- EQS-Adhoc: Gurit Reports Net Sales Growth for Continued Operations of 3.3% in CHF or 8.9% at constant exchange rates - January 29, 2021