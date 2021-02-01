Julius Baer FY20 Profit Up, Lifts Dividend; To Buy Back Upto CHF 450 Mln Shares; Backs 2022 Targets

Julius Baer Group Ltd. (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) reported Monday that its fiscal 2020 IFRS net profit attributable to shareholders climbed …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)