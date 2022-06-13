Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from CHF 254 to CHF 235 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. OTCMKTS KRDXF …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) PT Lowered to CHF 235 - June 13, 2022
- Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) PT Lowered to CHF 42 at Berenberg Bank - June 13, 2022
- USD/CHF climbs to fresh multi-week peak, around 0.9920 area amid sustained USD buying - June 13, 2022