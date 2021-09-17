At 12:40 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 7 points or .01% down at 59,134.16 while the Nifty 50 index lost 18.20 points or 0.10 points at 17,611.30.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Karur Vysya Bank, Tata Elxsi to Aviation Stocks – here are top Buzzing Stocks today - September 17, 2021
- USD/CHF: 2019-2020 downtrend at 0.9342 to cap the rally – Commerzbank - September 17, 2021
- Raiffeisen Switzerland Issues CHF 165 Million Bail-in Bond on Valyo’s Platform - September 17, 2021