TV and radio broadcaster Lucy Kennedy helped launch the annual Trick or Treat for Sick Children fundraising campaign in aid of Children’s Health Foundation (CHF) with the help of Aoife and Ciara Jane …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Kennedy all spooked up for MiWadi fundraiser - September 21, 2021
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Resistance-turned-support defends bulls below 0.9300 - September 21, 2021
- New Hydropower Laboratory Hydro Alps Lab - September 21, 2021