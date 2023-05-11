Under the terms of the loan agreement, CDIM grants a subordinated loan in the amount of CHF 1.5 million to Kinarus for a fixed term of three years without any interest. During the term of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Kinarus Therapeutics signed CHF1.5 million convertible loan agreement with ChaoDian (Hangzhou) Investment Management - May 11, 2023
- Addex Reports Q1 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update - May 11, 2023
- Top jewelry pieces fall short of target prices at Christie’s auction derided by Jewish groups - May 10, 2023