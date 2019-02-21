, ; ; ; ; MTN ‘ Aa2 Mic KangVP – Senior Credit OfficerProject & Infrastructure FinanceMoody’s Investors Service HongKong Ltd.24F One Pacific Pl.88 Queensway Hong KongJOURNALISTS 852-3758 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Korea Western Power Co., Ltd. — Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Korea Western Power’s CHF MTN drawdown (Korean) - February 21, 2019
- USD/CHF edges lower toward parity as US stocks extend decline - February 21, 2019
- Marshfield Clinic to Use Remote Monitoring Platform for CHF Patients - February 21, 2019