Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update - January 18, 2022
- Lindt & Sprüngli with double-digit sales growth - January 18, 2022
- Ad hoc announcement – GAM Holding AG provides an update on full year 2021 results - January 18, 2022