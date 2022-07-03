Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Increased to CHF 278 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 269 to CHF 278 in a research report issued on Friday, …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)