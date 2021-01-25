Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 57 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
