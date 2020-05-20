Barclays set a CHF 44 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Several other …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 44 by Barclays - May 20, 2020
- FxWirePro: Swiss Franc Losses Momentary, Macros To Reinstate Safe-Haven Sentiments – Quick Glance At EUR/CHF Short Trades - May 20, 2020
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback remains weak post-FOMC minutes vs. Swiss franc - May 20, 2020