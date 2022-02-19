Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Price Target Increased to CHF 70 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 65 to CHF 70 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
