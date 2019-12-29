Mendelson, who won a dozen Emmys in his long career, died at his home in Hillsborough, California, of congestive heart failure at age 86 after a long struggle with lung cancer, son Jason Mendelson …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Lee Mendelson, who brought ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ to TV, dies at 86 - December 28, 2019
- Lee Mendelson, producer of TV’s ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas,’ dies at 86 - December 28, 2019
- William Greider, journalist who covered political and economic policy, dies at 83 - December 28, 2019