The newly founded Bern-based startup LEM Surgical AG is developing the next generation of surgical robotic solutions for spinal surgery. The latest series A financing round led by the Ypsomed Group …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- LEM Surgical closes CHF 8.7 million Series A - January 2, 2023
- Alaska man misses heart transplant surgery after winter storm cancels his flight to Seattle - December 30, 2022
- Switzerland increases global food aid by 14.5 million - December 30, 2022