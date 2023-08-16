LGT, the international Private Banking and Asset Management Group owned by the Princely Family of Liechtenstein, achieved a group profit of CHF 223.6 million in the first half of 2023. This result was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- With strong first-half results Implenia is on track to meet 2023 targets - August 16, 2023
- LGT reports very strong net asset inflows and higher net income in the first half of 2023, continuing its profitable growth path - August 16, 2023
- Feintool International Holding AG: Feintool demonstrates its strength and secures significant contracts in the first half of the year - August 16, 2023