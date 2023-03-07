This led to Group sales of CHF 4.97 billion and an EBIT margin of 15.0%. The global bestseller Lindor remains the most important product line. Operating result Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Lindt & Sprüngli increases sales and profit - March 7, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears eye a downside continuation while below 0.9350 - March 6, 2023
- USD/CHF Forecast: USD Pulls Back Against Swiss Franc - March 6, 2023