The cause of Carr’s death was not immediately known, but she had been getting treatment for congestive heart failure, he said. Jefferson, 28, had recently moved into her mother’s home to care for her …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Live: Family Speaks on Death of Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother - January 10, 2020
- Congestive Heart Failure Took My Friend, I Won’t Say Goodbye - January 10, 2020
- USD/CHF: Buyers to wait for consolidation and a bullish reversal - January 10, 2020