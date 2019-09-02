The Chicago Humanities Festival ( CHF ) 30th anniversary fall series will include MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in addition to writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and New York Times investigative reporters Jodi Kantor …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Maddow, Coates part of CHF fall series - September 2, 2019
- BRIEF-Alpiq Holding H1 EBITDA Down At CHF 55 Million - September 2, 2019
- Number of CHF loans in Romania down 20 pct y/y in June - September 2, 2019