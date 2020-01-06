NZD and AUD are the weakest majors, CAD and CHF are the strongest. Still, volatility is lower than Friday’s explosive move, although 11 of the 28 pairs we track have met or exceeded their 10-day ATR.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Market Brief: Mideast Tensions Retain Their Grip On Sentiment - January 6, 2020
- USD/CHF stalls three-day winning streak amid broad USD pullback - January 5, 2020
- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research - January 5, 2020